WATCH: WWE's Triple H Sends Birthday Wishes to 'Friend' Sachin Tendulkar, Says Encouraged Fans to Believe in the Impossible

Sachin Tendulkar’s gravitas and pull knows no bounds as the 50-year-old legendary batsman has touched the lives of millions around the world with his near-divine aura at the crease and his exploits at the crease with a bat in hand.

One of the most recognised faces around the globe, Tendulkar received an outpouring of love on the master blaster’s off-field half-century mark.

Wishes poured in from every corner of the world as the grandest name in the history of the game celebrated his landmark birthday and WWE legend Triple H sent in his hearty message to the little master on the occasion.

Sony Sports Network shared a video clipping featuring Triple H wishing the master from Mumbai on the very special day.

“Sachin, the master blaster, my friend!", the 53-year-old Triple H began.

“On behalf of all the WWE Universe, Happy 50th birthday!", he added.

Triple H elaborated on the impact Sachin’s legendary career and life have inspired multiple generations, a true testament to the sheer longevity of the great man who made countless fans fall in love with the game of cricket.

“Another incredible milestone. You have inspired generations across the world on and off the cricket field", Triple H continued.

Triple H also expressed how Tendulkar’s exploits encouraged followers of sport to believe in the impossible.

“Encouraging fans to believe in the impossible, which is everything we believe and stand for at WWE," he opined.

“We are wishing you all the best", WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, said.

“Happy Birthday, Sachin!", he concluded.

Tendulkar holds some marvellous records to his name and revolutionised the sport in his career that spanned an incredible 23 long years. But, beyond the records, what makes Tendulkar truly stand out is his contribution to the game in the nation and for carrying the burden of expectations on his mighty shoulders for the better part of two decades.

