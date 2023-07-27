Dream11 Team ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Ashes 2023: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs for England vs Australia at The Oval

Australia and England are going to clash in the final Ashes Test at the Oval in London from July 27. The Aussies currently lead 2-1.

Despite a dominant showing from the hosts in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, the match ended in a draw thanks in part to rain.

England will be itching for a victory on home soil after having the previous fixture ruined because of rain.

Australia won the opening Test match at Edgbaston by two wickets. Their second win was another hard-fought thriller that saw them emerge victorious again by a mere 43 runs.

England bounced back in the third Test by picking up a three-wicket over the visitors. Mark Wood had an incredible outing with the ball, claiming seven wickets across the two innings of the match.

Chris Woakes’ five-wicket haul helped curb the Australian side to a score of 317 runs during their first batting innings of the fourth Test. The hosts responded with a massive 592-run total thanks to a brilliant innings from Zak Crawley that saw him score 189 runs in only 182 balls. He hit an impressive 21 fours and four sixes.

In the 2nd batting innings for Australia, England managed to pick five Australian scalps to edge ahead before rain interruption.

Heading into the final Test it’s difficult to choose a clear favourite. The Aussies were looking much brighter initially in the series but then suffered a defeat in the third Test. The rain came to the rescue for them in the fourth Test as they looked in trouble.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Steve Smith, Travis Head, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Zack Crawley

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Mark Wood

ENG vs AUS Probable XIs

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Josh Tongue

Ashes 2023 Full Squads

AUS: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

ENG: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood