‘If Robinson Hasn't Learned Already… He's a Slow Learner’: Ponting Hits Back, Warns ENG Quick Against the Aussies

Ollie Robinson hurling mouthfuls to Usman Khawaja following the latter’s dismissal in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test has become a huge point of discussion among the England and Australia cricketing circles. The English quick gave an abusive send-off to the Aussie opener on the third day of the first Ashes Test which was captured on the broadcaster’s camera. It was an important wicket for the hosts as Khawaja was nearing 150 but Robinson’s aggressive celebration caught the attention.

The fast bowler was even questioned about it in the post-match presser to which he said, “doesn’t care” how Australia would perceive it. He further referenced Ricky Ponting to justify his actions.

ALSO READ| ‘Being Host, Pakistan Should Have..’: Zaka Ashraf Hints PCB Will ‘Honour Commitment’ for Asia Cup Hybrid Model

“We’ve all seen Ricky Ponting, [and] other Aussies do the same to us. Just because the shoe is on the other foot, it’s not received well,” Robinson said.

And now, the former Australian captain has shot back at Robinson, saying the latter would “learn pretty quickly” what it means to hit the Australians in an Ashes series.

“As I said after Ollie Robinson said what he said, this England cricket team hasn’t played against Australia, and they’ll find out pretty quickly what playing Ashes cricket and playing against a good Australian cricket team is all about. And if Robinson hasn’t learned that already after last week, then he’s a slow learner,” Ponting was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

“Some of the things he had to say - I mean he even brought my name into it, which I felt was a little bit unusual. But for me, it’s water off a duck’s back. If he is sitting back thinking about me, then no wonder he bowled the way that he did in that game if he’s worried about what I did 15 years ago.

“He’ll learn pretty quickly that if you’re going to talk to Australian cricketers in an Ashes series, then you want to be able to back it up with your skills,” he added.

ALSO READ| ‘Unlikely Virender Sehwag Will Apply..’: BCCI Official’s Bombshell Take Why Ex-Opener Could Ditch Selector’s Job

Earlier, on Thursday, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden also slammed Robinson for his actions, calling the 29-year-old an ‘forgettable bowler’ who has a ‘mouth from the south’.

“That’s how you combat England as well. As soon as Pat Cummins started coming at Joe Root and hit a couple of sixes,” Hayden said during a conversation with Ian Healy.

“Then the other bloke; he’s a forgettable cricketer. A fast bowler that is bowling 124 (kph) nude nuts and he’s got a mouth from the south,” he added.