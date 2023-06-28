ENG vs AUS: Jonny Bairstow Carries Pitch Invader After as Second Ashes 2023 Test Disrupted by Oil Protesters | WATCH

The second Test of Ashes 2023 got underway at the Lord’s Stadium on Wednesday but shortly after the start of play on Day 1, oil protestors made their way onto the pitch, forcing the match to be delayed, as fans got to witness an iconic image. England wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow carried one of the protestors off the pitch in his own hands while the stewards present at the venue grappled with the other invaders.

Several fans took videos and pictures of the incident which was made all the more memorable as Bairstow decided to usher off one of the pitch invaders by carrying him off the ground.

The incident took place in the first session, shortly after the toss as England skipper Ben Stokes won and elected to bowl first.

Once play got underway a couple of fans forced their way past the security to throw orange powder on the pitch. The protestors are believed to be from the ‘Just Stop Oil’ radical group. Earlier, they had also threatened to disrupt other sports events, and there was even a spare pitch made for the first Test in Edgbaston, keeping in mind the protestors.

Bairstow however did a commendable job as he carried one of the protestors off the pitch, and the England batter had to go off the pitch briefly to change his top after it was covered in orange powder.

Shortly after the delay, the ground staff were seen making use of a blower to get away the orange powder thrown by the protestors near the 22 yards.

The protestors were wearing the ‘Just Stop Oil’ t-shirts, as they continue to protest in order to ensure that the English Government commits to halting new fossil fuel licensing and production.

Meanwhile, thanks to Bairstow and the groundstaff, play got underway without too long a delay.

Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja managed to put together a stand of 20/0 when the heavens opened up and halted play once again.