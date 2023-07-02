CHANGE LANGUAGE
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 5: Why Jonny Bairstow was Given Out? ICC Explains

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Jonny Bairstow was run out on fifth day of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's

Bairstow was baffled over the way he was dismissed and so were the English fans who booed the Aussies. The ICC came has explained why Bairstow was given out

Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal on the final day of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord’s has become one of the major talking points. The England wicketkeeper-batter was run out by Alex Carey in the first session when wandering outside the crease after ducking a short ball from Cameron Green.

The incident occurred in the 52nd over of England’s chase with Bairstow and Ben Stokes rebuilding the innings for the hosts. Bairstow left the final ball of Green’s over alone to the wicketkeeper and started walking outside the crease assuming the ball was dead. However, Carey effected a directed hit at the striker’s end to catch Bairstow well short.

Bairstow was baffled over the way he was dismissed and so were the English fans who booed the Aussies.

ALSO READ | ‘Same Old Aussies, Always Cheating’: Lord’s Crowd Boos Australia for Jonny Bairstow’s Run-out -WATCH

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) came has explained why Bairstow was given out.

“According to law 20.1.2 of the MCC’s Laws of Cricket, “the ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play,” ICC stated.

After Bairstow walked back, the TV replay showed how Bairstow made a habit of walking outside the crease early. Probably Carey had noted the pattern before giving a shot at it. As stated by the ICC, in this case, the fielding side clearly considered the ball to still be in play and hence it wasn’t a dead ball.

ALSO READ | Usman Khawaja Stopped by MCC Member in Lord’s Long Room, Security Personnel Intervene- WATCH

The dismissal of Bairstow also irked a few MCC members at the Lord’s pavilion as they confronted the Australia team as they walked through the historic Long Room to get to their dressing room at lunch. Australia batsmen David Warner and Usman Khawaja were seen stopping to speak to members who were booing before stewards stepped in to usher the players away.

“Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members’ area during lunch on day five of the Lord’s Test,” a Cricket Australia spokesman said.

“It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area,” he added.

