'We've Managed to Become a Team That People Will Remember': England Test Captain Ben Stokes

England Test captain Ben Stokes admitted that the rain-forced draw Test in Manchester is a tough pill to swallow for him and his team as Australia managed to retain the Ashes with a 2-1 scoreline after the fourth Test. England dominated the Manchester Test and were in pole position to win it to keep the Ashes alive. But the bad weather badly affected the last two days’ play which reduced the visitors and helped them retain the Ashes.

This was England’s first draw in 17 Tests since Stokes joined forces with coach Brendon McCullum last year to oversee a revolution in the team’s approach to red-ball cricket, with the emphasis firmly on entertaining the paying public.

“It’s a tough one to take, a tough pill to swallow," said Stokes after a result that left England still searching for a first Ashes series win since 2015.

However, the skipper is impressed with his team’s efforts on the field and claims they have managed to do wonders for cricket in the country with their attacking brand of cricket.

“But I think what we’ve managed to do has already done wonders for cricket in England. I said in the dressing room that the reward for your work isn’t what you get, it’s what you become."

The all-rounder added: “I think what we’ve managed to become is a team that people will remember.

Stokes suggested that he want to build a legacy team and said that despite not winning the ashes, the current England will be remembered for their play.

“As much as I would love to be an Ashes-winning captain, I want this to be a legacy team. Regardless of how the series ends up, people will always talk about us."

England now have just a few days to regroup before The Oval finale but Stokes said: “We have to get over the disappointment and focus on that game.

“It is a massive one for us and we know 2-2 sounds a lot better than 3-1."