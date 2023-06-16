'Closer Look at Edgbaston Pitch': Wasim Jaffer Takes Sly Dig at England With 'Highway' Reference

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer couldn’t hold back his emotions as he took a sly dig at England regarding the Edgbaston pitch where Ben Stokes’ side locked horns against Australia in the first Test of Ashes 2023.

Jaffer seemingly compared the Edgbaston pitch to a ‘highway’ sharing an edited image of the pitch alongside the image of a highway near Birmingham.

Stokes’ side hosted Australia, the recently crowned World Test Championship (WTC) winners after they outclassed Rohit Sharma-led India at the Oval in the final.

It was ideal preparation for Pat Cummins’ side as they began the WTC 2023-25 cycle against their historic rivals, although, the pitch at Edgbaston became a butt of jokes as fans compared it to a ‘highway’ with former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer among those who led the reactions.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer, who is known to be one who never minces his words, took a sly dig at the Edgbaston pitch by sharing a morphed image of the 22-yards alongside an image of the highway near Birmingham.

“Closer look at the Edgbaston pitch #Ashes23," wrote the former opener in his post.

Closer look at the Edgbaston pitch #Ashes23 pic.twitter.com/0gNSMWdPim— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 16, 2023

Here are some other reactions on the pitch:

Solution had been found in the similar road while they were in Rawalpindi ROAD. #Ashes #AUSvsENG pic.twitter.com/0OKLTlwX6b— SR Cricket Fantasy (@CricketFantasyS) June 16, 2023

Flat road!!— Ravindraa B Kadam (@ravibelongs2u2) June 16, 2023

I hope @MichaelVaughan will not complain about this pitch? Or @ICC will not rate for the flat road— Vipesh Patel (@VipeshPatel27) June 16, 2023

Highways without humans — Archer (@poserarcher) June 16, 2023

Talking about the first Test of Ashes 2023, Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first, while Cummins also said he’d have preferred to bat first. While Australia were successful in getting Ben Duckket’s wicket early, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley put the visitors under pressure.

Pope and Crawley’s 71-run stand helped put England in the driving seat before Nathan Lyon removed Pope and then just before Lunch, Scott Boland removed the dangerous-looking Crawley on 61.

England lost two more wickets, including their captain Ben Stokes who managed to score just 1 run, while Harry Brook suffered a ‘freak’ dismissal having forged a 50-run stand with Root, the hosts finished the second session on top as they put a total of 240/5 on the board at Tea.