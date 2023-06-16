ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For England vs Australia

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England and Australia are gearing up to clash in the first Test of the iconic Ashes. The big-ticket face-off will take place at Edgbaston from June 16 to June 20.

In their final preparation for the Ashes, England hosted Ireland for a one-off test and picked up a comfortable victory. The English bowlers appeared at the top of their form and completely demolished the Irish batting unit in both innings. Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, wrapping up the game with 6 wickets including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope enjoyed a good rhythm with the bat and scored 182 and 205 runs during England’s first innings. Australia, in their previous red-ball assignment, thrashed India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, taking home their first WTC mace.

Steve Smith and Travis Head led the Aussie batting unit and notched up a century. Among bowlers, Scott Boland was the star performer as the pacer got five wickets under his belt, comprising both innings. Spinner Nathan Lyon also shone with the ball and fetched five scalps as well.

Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Player Picks for England vs Australia

Captain: Joe RootVice-captain: Cameron Green

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Steve Smith, Travis Head, Joe Root, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Camron Green

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

ENG vs AUS Probable XIs:

ENG Probable XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

AUS Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.

ENG vs AUS Full Squad

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.