ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs Australia Coverage on TV And Online

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Live Streaming: After their historic win in the ICC Test Championship against India, Australia will be looking forward to clinching the Ashes. The first Test Match of the much-awaited contest is scheduled to be played between June 16 and June 20. The match is going to be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham. Team England has already announced their starting XI for Test Match 1.

There has been one notable omission in this line-up as Mark Wood missed out of the contest. England’s preparations were also startled by the news of Jack Leach’s injury. He has been ruled out of the series due to a stress fracture in his back.

Moeen Ali had to come out of his first-class retirement to fill in the shoes of Leach. Ashes Test 1 Live shall be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network in India. Australia shall be heading into this tournament as the reigning world test champions. With an underperforming David Warner and an ever-consistent Steven Smith, it would be interesting to see what the Aussies can do against England in their backyard.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia will be played?

The Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia will be played from June 16.

Where will the Ashes Test 1 match England vs Australia be played?

The Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia begin?

The Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST on June 16, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Australia Ashes Test 1 match?

England vs Australia match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch England vs Australia Ashes Test 1 match live streaming?

England vs Australia match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

England Full Squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia Full Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, David Warner