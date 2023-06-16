ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Probable Line-ups: Check England vs Australia Predicted Playing XIs

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Probable Line-ups: Australia is set to take on England in the historic Ashes Test series after winning the World Test Championship final against India.

The mind games between the teams have already started with England revealing their squad two days before the Test Match. The line-up is missing some notable stars as English paceman Mark Wood has been dropped. The hosts have gone for veterans like Stuart Broad and James Anderson for the upcoming clash at the Edgbaston Stadium. England’s squad had to face some more dismay as their star spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series with a stress fracture in his back.

Ben Foakes will have to miss out on Jonny Bairstow making his return after a leg injury last yearAustralia’s initial squad reveal came under a little scrutiny when Michael Neser and Cameron Bancroft weren’t paid much heed, especially after having wonderful Sheffield Shield seasons. Steven Smith has returned to form as seen in the World Test Championship final against India.

David Warner’s recent dip in form has also led to speculations of him being dropped from the Ashes Test series against England. However, he is likely to be picked for at least the Ashes Test 1 match in Birmingham. Check Out England vs Australia Probable XIs

England playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, TM Head, C Green, AT Carey(wk), Pat Cummins(C), Mitchell Starc, SM Boland, Nathan Lyon.

England vs Australia Full Squads:

England Full Squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia Full Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.