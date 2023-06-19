After Umbrella Field Set-up, Ollie Robinson Yorks Ton-up Usman Khawaja & Hurls Cuss Words - WATCH

England have been on top of their game since the beginning of the Ashes 2023. The Edgbaston Test started with the hosts’ stunning declaration at 393 for 8, followed by Stuart Broad’s double strike to give some early blows to Australia. Though Usman Khawaja’s ton and fifties from Travis Head and Alex Carey kept the visitors afloat for quite some time but not long. The Englishmen returned stronger on day 3 to attack the Aussies with different plans. One of them was to get rid of Khawaja who scored 141 off 321 balls, with the help of 14 boundaries and 3 sixes.

England captain Ben Stokes went for an ingenious field setup that unsettled the batter and led to Khawaja’s dismissal. With Ollie Robinson into the attack, the English captain placed six fielders in front of the batter, all of them standing at close-catching positions – three on the offside and three on the leg as the field setup looked like an umbrella.

The trick worked as Khawaja stepped out to breach the field cover but was cleaned up by a Yorker from around the wicket. Robinson was overjoyed and was seen hurling mouthfuls at the Australian opener while celebrating with teammates.

SIX catchers in and the plan worksKhawaja gone for 141. COME ON ENGLAND! #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6MLJcQxzCX — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2023

Robinson’s act wasn’t much appreciated by the fans and experts. Speaking about his act, the pacer said it happened ‘in the heat of the moment’

“It’s my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me. I think Ussie played unbelievably well. And to get that wicket for us at the time as a team was massive,” Robinson told a post-play press conference.

“And I think we all want that theatre of the game, don’t we? So, I’m here to provide it. I don’t really care how it’s perceived, to be honest. It’s the Ashes, it’s a professional sport. If you can’t handle that, what can you handle?"

Robinson asked if abusing opponents was part of that ‘theatre’, and he replied, “No, it’s not but I think when you’re in the heat of the moment and you have the passion of the Ashes that can happen.”

“I think we’ve all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us. So, just because the shoe is on the other foot, it’s not received well,” he added.