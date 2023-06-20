ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Kevin Pietersen sky is the limit Joe Root ramp shot scott boland video

Ace England batter Joe Root continued with his top form, beginning the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a high. He scored a phenomenal hundred in the first innings, 118 off 152 balls, and followed it up with a quickfire 46 to help the hosts set Australia a 281 target in the Edgbaston Test. More than his knocks, his unconventional and brave shots caught the attention of the viewers.

The onus was on Root’s shoulder when the English top-order fell apart on the third day of the ongoing first Test. Fresh from scoring his 30th Test ton, Root carried on his sublime form and scored a crucial knock in the second innings. His 55-ball 46 consisted of five boundaries and a maximum.

Former captain Kevin Pietersen heaped massive praise on Joe Root, stating that the 32-year-old has the urge to improve his game every day, despite having more than 11000 runs to his credit in the longest format of the game.

“The sky is the limit for Root with the brain he has and also his work ethic, which is like none other. With 11,000 Test runs, he could be, ‘I’ve got enough, I could swan around, get a hundred, watch everyone the next morning warm up and play football with the lads’. No, no. Every single morning Root is out there wanting to improve. We are lucky enough to watch a master and long may that continue,” Pietersen told Sky Sports.

Root stole the show with his reverse scoops and ramp shots against the Australia pacers as England keep on exhibiting the ‘Bazball’ style of playing Test cricket. Pietersen suggested that Root’s 2-month IPL stint with the Rajasthan Royals might have instilled those shots in him. Root was signed by Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 1 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction

“It would have been in those two months in the IPL [with Rajasthan Royals] where those shots would have been ingrained in his game,” Pietersen added.