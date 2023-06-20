'A Singer Losing Vocals but Expecting to Go Out for Concert': Lyon's Sympathy with Injured Moeen Ali

All-rounder Moeen Ali came out of his Test retirement to play the Ashes 2023 at home. But his return was marred by a finger injury that he suffered on the second day of the ongoing Edgbaston Test and had to leave the field repeatedly to seek treatment. Despite being in discomfort in the right forefinger, Moeen picked up the prized wickets of Cameron Green and Travis Head in the first innings but also went for runs in plenty. He will be further tested when England walk out to save the 174 runs required by Australia to win the Test match with 7 wickets in hands and go up 1-0 in the 5-match series.

Meanwhile, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed his sympathy for Moeen. Addressing the post-match presser on Monday, Lyon said the English all-rounder’s condition is like a singer losing his vocals but still going out for the concert.

“It’s massive, to be honest with you, I actually sitting here have a lot of sympathy for Moeen. Not coming off any red-ball cricket for two years and was thrown into bowling a lot of overs. The best way I can probably sum it up, and it will probably sound weird, is a singer losing their vocals but expecting to go out and put a concert on,” Lyon said in the post-match press conference.

“It is extremely tough to grip the ball as finger spinners, especially as offies, we put our fingers on the seam and try to spin up the back of the ball. That’s where we get spin, drop and drift. So, a lot of sympathy for him, I’ve been there before, it is quite painful,” Lyon explained.

Spinners have used different techniques to strengthen their bowling fingers. Asked about Lyon’s technique, he said, “I don’t have to tell you what I do in my hotel room. We’ll leave it at that.”

Chasing 281 to win, Australia was 107-3 at stumps on the fourth day Monday, and both sides were feeling good about their chances of prevailing in what has been a tight test.

After Australia lost the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a span of eight overs in the last session, Usman Khawaja stood firm again to be 34 not out with nightwatchman Scott Boland on a career-best 13 not out.