WATCH: Edgbaston Crowd on Their Toes After Broad Gets Warner, Labuschagne on Consecutive Balls

Ben Stokes’ England continue to surprise the Australians in the ongoing first Test of the Ashes at Edgbaston. A day after the stunning innings declaration, the hosts jolted the World Test Champions with some early breakthroughs after the resumption of play on day two. After beginning the proceeding with three maiden overs on the trot, Stuart Broad came in the 11th over to jolt Australia. The veteran English quick knocked over David Warner off the first delivery, before getting Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for a duck off the second.

Broad bowled a good length delivery outside off, inviting Warner for a drive. However, the ball got a thick under-edge to go crashing into the stumps. The English camp burst into celebration while Warner was utterly disappointed as he lost falling prey to Broad for the 15th time in Test cricket.

Soon Broad got the Edgbaston crowd on their feet once again by dismissing No. 1-ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne for a golden duck. The pacer pitched it right up outside off, Labuschagne looked to drive without footwork and found the edged that travelled low to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps.

Earlier on Friday, Root’s 30th Test ton was the stand-out contribution on a surface that offered little for the bowlers and was the 32-year-old’s fourth hundred against Australia but his first since 2015. His ton drew him level with Matthew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul in the all-time list, just three behind Alastair Cook’s England record of 33.

England opted for a first-evening declaration with the score of 393/8 in their first innings after scoring at a rate of more than five an over across the day. Australia’s openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner put 14 runs on the board before the end of the first day’s play.

Australia’s tails were up with the score at 176/5, but Root and Jonny Bairstow batted beautifully to get England up to a reasonable score on a good batting track. The wicketkeeper-batter was undone when he charged down the wicket to Lyon, stumped for a run-a-ball 78. And Moeen Ali’s 18-run cameo ended in a similar fashion as Alex Carey whipped off the bails.

However, some solid contributions from Broad and Robinson gave Root some assistance to get to his hundred, which the former England captain did in style.

