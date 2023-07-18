ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Ashes 4th Test: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For England vs Australia

Australia and England are ready to lock horns in the fourth Test of the Ashes series. Australia currently lead contest 2-1. The visitors would be looking to close out the series in this Test and not give English a chance of a comeback.

The game will take place at Old Trafford on July 19 at 3:30 PM IST. England are seeking to become the only team since Sir Don Bradman’s Australia to reverse sweep the Ashes series.

Australia won the Edgbaston Test by two wickets. Nathan Lyon was the star of the show as he took eight scalps across the two innings in the first Test. He recently became one of the few players in cricket history to play in 100 consecutive Test matches. Lyon has been ruled out for the rest of the series due to an injury in the Ashes Test at Lord’s. Yet, Australia were able to pick up the win by 43 runs.

England won the third Test to stay alive in the historic series. Harry Brook’s 75 runs in 93 balls in the second innings of the third Test enabled England to pick up a victory against the Aussies by three wickets.

There cannot be a clear favourite in the Ashes Test ever. Australia only have a slight edge over the Englishmen due to their recent performances. However, England would be more than eager to turn the series around in their favour.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Steve Smith

Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey

Batters: Steve Smith, Travis Head, Joe Root, Usman Khawaja

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood

ENG vs AUS Probable XIs:

AUS Probable XI: Cameron Green, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser

ENG Probable XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

ENG vs AUS Full Squad

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Michael Neser, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Todd Murphy

England: Dan Lawrence, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett (wk), Jonny Bairstow, James Anderson, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.