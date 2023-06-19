England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 4: Joe Root, Harry Brook Extend Lead

Live now
Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Joe Root led a rapid start for England with a flurry of boundaries and soon Ollie Pope brought up the 50-run stand for the third wicket with the former captain. Cummins the struck with a searing yorker to clean up Pope on 14.
The London weather spoiled England’s Bazball as Australia reduced the hosts to 28-2 at stumps in their rain-hit second innings on Sunday for an overall lead of 35.
A pitch inspection at 6 p.m. local time led to play being called off for the day with only 10.3 overs bowled so far in the England innings. Monday’s forecast is mostly Read More
So Nathan Lyon has been pressed into action now. And Harry Brook greeted him with two boundaries in three deliveries – the first cut past point and the second via a pull shot. Pat Cummins continues to be tidy from one end but Lyon bowls another expensive over with Brook lofting one over extra cover for a four.
Harry Brook has joined Joe Root now. The pair has so far added 20 runs in just 18 deliveries. Cameron Green has been introduced into the attack while Pat Cummins continues from one end.
WICKET! What a ripper from Pat Cummins. An inswinging yorker from the Australia captain as it rushes past Ollie Pope before he brings his bat down to crash onto the stumps. Pope scored 14.
With a boundary off Pat Cummins, Ollie Pope brings up his fifty-run partnership with Joe Root for the third wicket.
Joe Root in the Mood
A ramp-bunctious start from Joe Root 🔥
What is going on!? 😂🤷♂️ #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ieMdbBnRAH
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 19, 2023
Joe Root has made it clear he’s going for runs and won’t shy away from playing unorthodox shots. He attempted a reverse-scoop off the very first ball of the day but missed it. Against Scott Boland, he connected everything when he wanted to. First up, he walked up and flicked one away for four. And then employed a reverse-scoop for a six over the wicketkeeper’s head before using the same shot off the following delivery for a four over the slip cordon. 16 runs from it.
Pat Cummins will kickstart the proceedings on the fourth day. Joe Root and Ollie Pope are the two unbeaten batters. England 28/2, lead by 35 runs
Fans pouring in for the fourth day
🗓 Day 4
Set and ready for runs ✅
📍 Edgbaston, Birmingham #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Czu6t6Zb7w
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 19, 2023
The fourth day of the first Ashes Test. Time to address the first and perhaps the biggest concern: How is the weather forecast for today? So there’s a good news. The forecast is quite good, expect little to no interruption from rain. But tomorrow, there’s forecast of some rain. The first and second sessions today will be extended by 15 minutes each to make up for the time lost due to weather.
Play was first interrupted early in the afternoon session with England at 26-0 and buoyed from dismissing Australia for 386 right before lunch which gave Ben Stokes’ team a narrow first-innings lead of seven runs. Usman Khawaja was out for a superb 141 as Australia closed in on England’s 393-8 declared.
When play resumed after 75 minutes, England went on to lose both its openers in a disastrous mini-session of only four overs under floodlights. Rain was heavier this time and players again left the field — quicker than when they came on — with England having increased its score by just two runs at the cost of two wickets. In one ray of sunshine for England, it survived a potentially match-deciding appeal for a catch against its top batter Joe Root.
Playing XIs:
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.
England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.