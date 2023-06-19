England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 4: Joe Root, Harry Brook Extend Lead

Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Joe Root led a rapid start for England with a flurry of boundaries and soon Ollie Pope brought up the 50-run stand for the third wicket with the former captain. Cummins the struck with a searing yorker to clean up Pope on 14.

The London weather spoiled England’s Bazball as Australia reduced the hosts to 28-2 at stumps in their rain-hit second innings on Sunday for an overall lead of 35.

A pitch inspection at 6 p.m. local time led to play being called off for the day with only 10.3 overs bowled so far in the England innings. Monday's forecast is mostly