ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 5: Heavy Rain Set to Delay Start at Edgbaston

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 15:18 IST
United Kingdom (UK)
Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score: England and Australia will put their best feet forward when they take the field against each other on the final day of the Edgbaston Test, here on Tuesday. Australia, who are currently at 107 for 3, need 174 runs to win the game. The hosts, on the other hand, require the 7 wickets to go 1-0 up in the 5-match series. However, to their disappointment, the weather is likely to play spoilsport as it has been raining in Birmingham since morning while the pitch at Edgbaston is under covers. Read More
Well, it’s been raining all morning in Birmingham. And looks certain that the play will not start on time. The forecast for the afternoon is better though. The first Test is nicely poised. Australia made a fine start to the chase before Stuart Broad produced a superb spell to knock over Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. England need seven wickets today, Australia need 174 runs more to win. Let’s hope we get enough time for a result.
It’s raining in Birmingham today.
Morning all 👋
It’s been a rather bleak start to the day at Edgbaston ☔️
Here’s hoping for some play later on 🤞#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/bC5yQ6dleK
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 20, 2023
England 393/8 (decl) & 273 in 66.2 overs (Joe Root 46, Harry Brook 46, Ben Stokes 43; Pat Cummins 4-63, Nathan Lyon 4-80)
lead
Australia 386 & 107/3 in 30 overs (Usman Khawaja 34 not out, David Warner 36; Stuart Broad 2-28) by 174 runs
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fifth day of 1st Ashes Test between England and Australia in Birmingham
After Australia lost the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a span of eight overs in the last session, Usman Khawaja stood firm again to be 34 not out with nightwatchman Scott Boland on a career-best 13 not out.
Broad didn’t get Warner, but he got bigger prizes, that of No. 1-ranked Labuschagne and No. 2 Smith. Both edged Broad behind into the gloves of Jonny Bairstow, Labuschagne for 13 and Steve Smith for 6.
However, Khawaja was looking as serene as he did during his 141 in the first innings. He and Boland, who hit Anderson and Broad for fours, safely steered Australia to stumps.
Broad had 2-28 and Labuschagne twice in the match.
England was all out for 273 in its second innings right on a delayed tea. Joe Root and Harry Brook led with 46s and Ben Stokes with 43.
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-80 and captain Pat Cummins finished with 4-63.
Before the game commences on the penultimate day, here’s all you need to know about the live streaming of the ongoing.
What time will the Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia begin?
Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST on June 16, Tuesday.
Which TV channels will broadcast Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia?
Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia?
Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.
Playing XIs:
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.
England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.