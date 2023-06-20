ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 5: Heavy Rain Set to Delay Start at Edgbaston

Read more

After Australia lost the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a span of eight overs in the last session, Usman Khawaja stood firm again to be 34 not out with nightwatchman Scott Boland on a career-best 13 not out.

Broad didn’t get Warner, but he got bigger prizes, that of No. 1-ranked Labuschagne and No. 2 Smith. Both edged Broad behind into the gloves of Jonny Bairstow, Labuschagne for 13 and Steve Smith for 6.

However, Khawaja was looking as serene as he did during his 141 in the first innings. He and Boland, who hit Anderson and Broad for fours, safely steered Australia to stumps.

Broad had 2-28 and Labuschagne twice in the match.

England was all out for 273 in its second innings right on a delayed tea. Joe Root and Harry Brook led with 46s and Ben Stokes with 43.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-80 and captain Pat Cummins finished with 4-63.

Before the game commences on the penultimate day, here’s all you need to know about the live streaming of the ongoing.

What time will the Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia begin?

Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST on June 16, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia?

Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia?

Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test match between England and Australia will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.