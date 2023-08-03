'Don’t Know Whether Their DNA Got Mapped This Way or Ego Took Over': R Ashwin on Australia's Performance in Last 3 Ashes Tests

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that Australia lost the plot in the last three Ashes Tests against England and ended up drawing the series 2-2 despite winning the first two Tests. Australia managed to retain the Ashes but it was England who were praised throughout the series for their ‘Bazball’ approach. The visitors were also in a tricky situation during Manchester Test but the rain rescued them and helped them draw the Test and retain the Ashes.

England bounced back in emphatic fashion after losing the first two Tests and stamped their authority over World Test Champions Australia in the last three matches.

Ashwin feels that Australia hit the brake at the wrong time and said they played too slowly against a rampant England side.

“A mistake that Australia did in the last three Tests is that, when your foot is on the pedal, you should not even think about hitting the brake. I don’t know whether their DNA got mapped this way or whether their ego took over. They lost the plot in all three Test matches playing too slowly,” he opined.

“Australia retained the Ashes, but England have shown yet again that they are playing a form of cricket that is entertaining,” the 36-year-old added.

The ICC number 1 ranked Test bowler suggested that Australia missed the services of Nathan Lyon in the last matches as he sustained an injury during the Lord’s Test.

“Even in the first Test, England played at the same tempo. But somehow, Nathan Lyon ended up picking eight wickets. It looked like England batted well, but they would have scored only 270-280. You can’t score 6-7 runs in his overs consistently. Mitchell Starc picked up wickets in the last four Tests, but it’s not easy to be as accurate as a Nathan Lyon, pitching the ball consistently and getting turn."

“Nathan Lyon was more like an important cog in the wheel. It’s not easy to replace the cog in the wheel. This Ashes is a prime example of that. Once Lyon got injured, their attack became one-dimensional."

Ashwin further questioned Australia’s team selection as they dropped Todd Murphy in the Manchester Test where the surface provided some turns for the spinners.

“They played both (Mitchell) Marsh and (Cameron) Green in one Test. They dropped Todd Murphy in Manchester where the ball usually turns,” the Indian off-spinner concluded.