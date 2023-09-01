England vs New Zealand 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch ENG vs NZ, 2nd T20I Coverage on TV and Online

England have pulled off a positive start to their home series against New Zealand. With this limited-over assignment, the English brigade has begun their preparations for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup in India, where they will be the defending champions.

England outclassed New Zealand in the opening T20I, notching up a commanding seven-wicket victory.

The hosts will hope to continue the domination in the second T20I, which is slated to take place on September 1. The Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester will host the 20-over contest.

New Zealand will be determined to bounce back and keep their hopes alive in the four-match series.

The visitors batted first in the series opener and endured a massive collapse.

After the top order failed to contribute anything significant, Glenn Philips took the charge. He played a gritty knock of 41 runs in 38 balls to help New Zealand post 139 runs in 20 overs.

For England, Luke Wood and Brydon Carse picked three wickets each.

In their chase, England lost the wicket of Jonny Bairstow early. That’s when Dawid Malan joined hands with opener Will Jacks to stitch a 62-run partnership.

The middle-order batter finished as England’s highest run-getter, scoring 54 off 42.

In the end, a blistering 43-run cameo from Harry Brook sealed the deal for the home unit with six overs to spare.

Ahead of Friday’s 2nd T20I match, here’s all you need to know:

When will the 2nd T20I match between England and New Zealand be played?

The 2nd T20I match between England and New Zealand will take place on September 1, Friday.

Where will the England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match be played?

The 2nd T20I match between England and New Zealand will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between England and New Zealand begin?

The 3nd T20I match between England and New Zealand will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs New Zealand Second T20I match?

The England vs New Zealand match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand 2023 series?

The England vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India. The FanCode app will also stream the match live.

What are the full squads of England and New Zealand for the T20I series?

ENG: Jos Buttler (C & WK), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett (wk), Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

NZ: Tim Southee (C), Finn Allen (WK), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi