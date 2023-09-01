ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For England vs New Zealand

England will face New Zealand in the second T20I of their bilateral series on Friday. The Kiwis are currently touring England and are scheduled to compete against them in four T20I games followed by four ODIs.

Jos Buttler and Co. have also managed to secure a win in their opening T20I game against New Zealand. The Kiwis will be hoping to bounce back as they seek to get back to winning ways.

New Zealand were batting first in the opening T20I. Their batters failed to impress as they were unable to stitch good partnerships. It was Glenn Phillips who stabilised the game for New Zealand as he belted 41 runs in 38 balls. His heroics helped his side to a respectable total of 139 runs. England’s Luke Wood and Brydon Carse outclassed New Zealand’s batters as they scalped a combined six wickets.

During the chase, England lost Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks early. Then, Dawid Malan and Harry Brook took hold of England’s ship, guiding them to a comfortable seven-wicket victory. Malan scored a brilliant half-century in the game while Brook nailed 43 runs in only 27 balls.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Tim Southee

Vice-captain: Dawid Malan

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Harry Brook, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Brydon Carse, Tim Southee, Matt Henry

ENG vs NZ Probable XIs:

ENG Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c)(wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood

NZ Probable XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry

ENG vs NZ Full Squad

England: Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (c)(wk), Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Chris Jordan, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Luke Wood, Rehan Ahmed

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c)