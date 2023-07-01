ENG-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain for Women's Ashes 2023, July 1

The first T20I match of the Women’s Ashes 2023 between Australia and England is scheduled to take place at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. The opening T20I match of a three-match series will be played on Saturday.

Following the completion of the T20Is, England Women and Australia Women will feature in a ODI series. England and Australia - two powerhouses of women’s cricket- faced each other last time in a Test match at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The Australian team came up with an impressive performance to earn an 89-run victory in that game. The visitors had put up a humongous total of 473 runs in the first innings. England responded with 463 to concede a narrow 10-run lead in the first innings.

Opener Beth Mooney played a fine knock of 85 as Australia were bowled out for 257 in their second dig.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone registered a five-wicket haul as Australia set up a target of 268 for the hosts. The target eventually turned out to be quite a challenging one as England folded for 178 in the second innings. Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner picked up eight wickets in the second innings in a resounding win.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Vice-captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

Batters: Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath

Allrounders: Annabel Sutherland, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Alice Capsey

Bowler: Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Wareham

ENG-W vs AUS-W Probable XIs

ENG-W Probable XI: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean

AUS-W Probable XI: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

ENG-W vs AUS-W Full Squad

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham