1-MIN READ

ENG-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain for Women's Ashes 2023, July 1

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 08:26 IST

Check here ENG-W vs AUS-W dream11 prediction for today. (AFP Photo)

Check here the ENG-W vs AUS-W dream11 prediction for today's Women’s Ashes 2023 match to be played at Edgbaston

The first T20I match of the Women’s Ashes 2023 between Australia and England is scheduled to take place at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. The opening T20I match of a three-match series will be played on Saturday.

Following the completion of the T20Is, England Women and Australia Women will feature in a ODI series. England and Australia - two powerhouses of women’s cricket- faced each other last time in a Test match at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The Australian team came up with an impressive performance to earn an 89-run victory in that game. The visitors had put up a humongous total of 473 runs in the first innings. England responded with 463 to concede a narrow 10-run lead in the first innings.

Opener Beth Mooney played a fine knock of 85 as Australia were bowled out for 257 in their second dig.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone registered a five-wicket haul as Australia set up a target of 268 for the hosts. The target eventually turned out to be quite a challenging one as England folded for 178 in the second innings. Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner picked up eight wickets in the second innings in a resounding win.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Vice-captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

Batters: Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath

Allrounders: Annabel Sutherland, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Alice Capsey

Bowler: Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Wareham

ENG-W vs AUS-W Probable XIs

ENG-W Probable XI: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean

AUS-W Probable XI: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

ENG-W vs AUS-W Full Squad

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

