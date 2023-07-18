ENG-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England Women vs Australia Women Coverage on TV & Online

England Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Live Streaming: England Women will face Australia in the deciding game of the ODI series this Tuesday. The English side managed to bag the T20I series of the Women’s Ashes despite conceding a defeat in their first match.

The match will be hosted by County Ground, Taunton. The game will be played on July 18. both teams currently sit 1-1 in the ongoing ODI series. Australia would be looking to redeem themselves after failing to secure the previous series against the hosts.

England won the first ODI meeting, beating the Aussies by two wickets. With Beth Mooney’s 81 off 99 balls, the Aussies managed to reach a total of 263 runs while losing eight wickets. During England’s chase, skipper Heather Knight led from the front, scoring 75 runs in 86 balls, taking her side to victory.

In the second ODI game, Australia managed to come out on top beating England by two runs to draw the series 1-1. Ellyse Perry played a phenomenal inning, scoring 91 runs in 124 balls taking Australia’s total to 282 runs for seven wickets. England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an impressive century but it just was not enough to overcome the Aussie scoreline.

England are seemingly in better form when compared to the Australian side but it is still not enough to decide a favourite for the third ODI clash. Both teams have an equal chance of winning the game. Australia will be firing on all fronts to save themselves from humiliation in England.

Ahead of Tuesday’s 3rd ODI match between England Women and Australia Women; here is all you need to know:

What date 3rd ODI match between England Women and Australia Women will be played?

The 3rd ODI match between England Women and Australia Women will occur on July 18, Tuesday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match England Women vs Australia Women be played?

The 3rd ODI match between England Women and Australia Women will be played at the County Ground.

What time will the 3rd ODI match between England Women and Australia Women begin?

The 3rd ODI match between England Women and Australia Women will start at 5:30 PM IST on July 18, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match?

England Women vs Australia Women match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch England Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI match live streaming?

England Women vs Australia Women match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV mobile app and website.

What are the full squads of England Women and Australia Women For the 3rd ODI?

England Women Full Squad: Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Tasmin Beaumont (wk), Issy Wong, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer

Australia Women Full Squad: Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy (c)(wk), Beth Mooney (wk), Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt