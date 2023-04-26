England Cricket Unveil New T20I, ODI Jersey; Design and Pattern Sends Cricket Fans Into Frenzy

The England and Wales Cricket Board, in collaboration with the sportswear brand Castore, has introduced a newly-designed ODI and T20I International jerseys. The fresh kits will be donned by the men’s, women’s and disability teams in the upcoming 2023-24 season. The eye-catching jerseys are tailored to the demands of top-tier cricketers and were created in consultation with key players from the England men’s, women’s, and disability sides. With a crown and lion pattern at the bottom of the shirt, the design is inspired by an explosion of the England Cricket emblem and depicts the explosive and disruptive attitude that England Cricket has opted for in recent times.

Thanks to this joint venture from Castore and the ECB, England cricketers and fans can wear a kit that is entirely rooted in cutting-edge sportswear technology. Both organisations put their focus on enhancing the players’ performance as the material will offer sheer comfort and help them move freely.

England ODI and T20 New Jersey Revealed #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/385yDoBzwz— CriiicWorld (@Criiicworld) April 26, 2023

The high-stretch, recycled poly elastane blend has been used to craft the professional jersey. It will aid in providing athletes with more flexibility of movement than a regular garment would. The shirt also has a mesh panelling at the underarms to keep the cricketers cool and focused throughout a 20-over game.

Soon after its release, England’s new T20I kit did not take much time to capture the attention of internet users. Cricket enthusiasts have surely loved the design as the jersey is going viral across different social media platforms. A fan hardly took any time to label the newly-curated jersey as the best T20I kit.

Best jersey already 🔥— Hindian (@beingsingle_0) April 26, 2023

Another fan acknowledged, “England always have a very attractive jersey.”

England always have very attractive jersey..— married punjabi , couple (@Mandeepsaini_1) April 26, 2023

A user simply wrote, “This is just wow.”

This is just WOW 🤩— Zombie (@Zombie70000) April 26, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Looks good— Tushar Rane (@tushnemma) April 26, 2023

Looking good TBH, its indicating that aggressive brand in their jersey with this colour— Smit Manore (@smitmanore) April 26, 2023

Fitting jersey for world champs— Waibhav (@Vaibhav_R4) April 26, 2023

The last time the ECB unveiled a new T20I kit was in April last year. It certainly turned out to be lucky for the England men’s team. They featured in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in that jersey and went on to be the champions, lifting the title for the second time.

The Jos Buttled-led side remained a dominant force during the entire competition and lost just one group game. The English brigade overcame India in the semi-final, beating them by a huge margin of 10 wickets. In the final against Pakistan, the Three Lions outclassed their opponents in every aspect and picked up a comfortable 5-wicket victory.

