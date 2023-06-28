ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Score 2nd Ashes Test, Day 1: England Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against Australia at Lord's

Live now
Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 15:14 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
ENG vs AUS 2nd Ashes Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first at Lord’s. Both teams have made a change to their respective playing XIs. While Mitchell Starc comes in for Scott Boland while Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in the English line-up.
After a close loss to Australia at Edgbaston, England is adamant about sticking with Bazball when they walk out against the arch-rivals at The Lord’s on Wednesday for the 2nd Ashes Test. The hosts have been defending its chancy policy since even before the match finished a week ago at Edgbaston, where tailenders Pat Cummins
“Boland has been good for us, unfortunately, he is going to miss out this week,” said Cummins
Mitchell Starc 🔁 Scott Boland
“We are gonna have a bowl. Overhead conditions played a massive part and the surface looks good to have a bowl as well. Disappointed not having Woody, but Tongue is a like-for-like replacement. Joe is really enjoying the challenge (with the ball) and is turning into a genuine all-rounder. You can name a numerous amount of things in the last Test, but we could have been a lot more tidier in some of the moments,” said Ben Stokes after winning the toss.
“We were gonna have a bowl as well. One change. Starc in for Boland. Boland has been good for us, unfortunately, he is going to miss out this week. We are selective with our history. It is a fresh start, a new team really looking forward to playing here. Every Ashes here at Lord’s is special. Not only in terms of fitness (speaking about Lyon), but getting picked in all conditions and playing 100 Tests on the trot is a phenomenal achievement,” said Pat Cummins at toss.
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
England win toss, opt to bowl against Australia at Lord’s
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson
Hello and welcome to the live blog of 2nd Ashes Test, between England and Australia, at the Lord’s
The teams begin the second test on Wednesday at Lord’s. Conditions — grassy pitch and more cloud — are expected to be friendlier for bowlers than the road at Edgbaston. Yet, England will be taking the same no-fear approach.
Seamer Josh Tongue has been named in England’s playing XI with all-rounder Moeen Ali making way for him. The move to play Tongue sees the hosts opting for an all-seam attack, and the signs are pointing towards a bowler-friendly pitch at Lord’s.
Meanwhile, Scott Boland has reportedly been dropped for the second Ashes Test against England, with Mitchell Starc recalled ahead of the Lord’s fixture. Starc has been picked ahead of his teammate, with no other changes to Australia’s starting XI.
Before the game commences at the home of cricket, here’s all you need to know about the live streaming of the ongoing.
What time will the 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia begin?
The 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST on June 28, Wednesday.
Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia?
The 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia?
The 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.