ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Score 2nd Ashes Test, Day 1: England Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against Australia at Lord's

and Nathan Lyon pushed Australia over the line in the final hour of the last day by two wickets.

The teams begin the second test on Wednesday at Lord’s. Conditions — grassy pitch and more cloud — are expected to be friendlier for bowlers than the road at Edgbaston. Yet, England will be taking the same no-fear approach.

Seamer Josh Tongue has been named in England’s playing XI with all-rounder Moeen Ali making way for him. The move to play Tongue sees the hosts opting for an all-seam attack, and the signs are pointing towards a bowler-friendly pitch at Lord’s.

Meanwhile, Scott Boland has reportedly been dropped for the second Ashes Test against England, with Mitchell Starc recalled ahead of the Lord’s fixture. Starc has been picked ahead of his teammate, with no other changes to Australia’s starting XI.

Before the game commences at the home of cricket, here’s all you need to know about the live streaming of the ongoing.

What time will the 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia begin?

The 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST on June 28, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia?

The 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia?

The 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.