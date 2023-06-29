Ashes 2nd Test Day 2 ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Score: England Look to Decode Steve Smith's Resistance

Read more

ENG vs AUS 2nd Ashes Test, Day 2 Live: Steve Smith’s unbeaten 85, followed by fifties from David Warner and Travis Head took Australia to 339-5 on the opening day of the second Test against England at Lord’s on Wednesday. But off-spinner Joe Root, better known as the number one-ranked batsman in Test cricket, took two wickets in four balls late in the day.

His double strike ensured Ashes-holders Australia, 1-0 up in the five-match series after a thrilling two-wicket win at Edgbaston last week, did not have things all their own way at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

Australia were in a commanding position at 316-3, despite being sent into bat by England captain Ben Stokes in overcast conditions and on a green-tinged-pitch that promised to aid his five-strong pace attack.

But dashing left-hander Travis Head, scoring at better than a run-a-ball, then charged down the pitch only to be beaten by a sharply turning Root delivery with Jonny Bairstow, whose wicketkeeping had proved fallible in Birmingham, completing an excellent stumping.

Head was out for 77 following a stand of 118 with Smith where England were given a taste of their own ‘Bazball’ medicine.

But three balls later, Australia’s 316-4 became 316-5 when Cameron Green fell for a duck, slicing Root to James Anderson at mid-off.

Before the game commences at the home of cricket, here’s all you need to know about the live streaming of the ongoing Test.

What time will the 2nd day of the 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia begin?

The 2nd day of the 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST on June 29, Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd day of the 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia?

The 2nd day of the 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd day of the 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia?

The 2nd day of the 2nd Ashes Test match between England and Australia will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.