'Can't See How it's Not Going to be a Thriller': Damien Fleming Names Batter Who'll Win 1st Test for AUS

Australia need 174 runs to win the first Ashes Test against England in Edgbaston. The visitors posted 107 for 3 at stumps on Monday after Ollie Robinson got rid of David Warner for 36 and then Stuart Broad bagged the prized wickets of Steve Smith (6) and Marnus Labuschagne (13). Though the Englishmen managed some crucial breakthroughs, Australia have still got Usman Khawaja who returned unbeaten on 34 at stumps on day 4.

Khawaja ended his decade-long wait for an Ashes hundred in England with 141 in the first innings. He is set to become only the second Australian, after Kim Hughes against England at Lord’s in 1980, to bat on all five days of a Test. Former Australia cricketer Damien Fleming feels Khawaja will take Australia through.

“I am going Aussies. Usman (Khawaja) is going to get us home. I want (Scott) Boland to get to 30 or 25, that’s like a hundred for a night watchman. I want him to raise his bat,” Fleming predicted on the SEN podcast ‘Whateley’.

“I think we have got enough there. Travis Head can finish it early. I thought (Cameron) Green and (Alex) Carey batted beautifully but I don’t want it to get down to No. 9, 10 and 11 to be honest,” he added.

The former Aussies cricketer was wary of the potential overcast conditions on the final day, predicting a tough way ahead for the visitors.

“I can’t see how it’s not going to be a thriller. My concern for Australia tomorrow is we are going to wake up and hopefully, the rain stopped, but it’s going to be muggy and the ball is going to move around a lot,” he said.

“England do have three very skilled fast-medium bowlers, sorry four if (Ben) Stokes is fit and he swings the ball both ways, it’s going to be a really tough chase for the Australians. If we are happy to wake up in bright sunshine, I will be backing the Aussies,” Fleming added.