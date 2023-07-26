Ashes 2023 Live Streaming, 5th Test: How to Watch England vs Australia Match on TV and Online in India

England produced a dominant show in the fourth Ashes Test and were all set to level the series when heavy showers played a spoilsport in Manchester, ending the match in a draw. The series remains 2-1 in Australia’s favour with one match still to be played.

Though there is no chance left for England to win the home Ashes, they will at least aim to draw the five-match series.

The fifth Test between England and Australia will begin on July 27 at the Oval in Kennington. Considering the scenario of the series, Australia will unquestionably enter the final match as the favourites. Even a draw can seal the deal for the visitors, who haven’t won an Ashes on English soil since 2001.

England pulled off a commanding start to the fourth Ashes Test as they bowled out Australia 317 runs in the first innings.

English batters looked to be in swashbuckling form in their reply.

Zak Crawley stole the show for the hosts as the opener smashed 189 runs off 182 deliveries. Jonny Bairstow was stranded on 99 England were bowled out for 592.

The Aussie batting looked quite pale in their second innings as well. But a 111-run knock from Marnus Labuschangne helped them reach 214/5 before rain had the final say.

Ahead of Thursday’s final Ashes Test between England and Australia; here is all you need to know:

When will the 5th Ashes Test match between England and Australia be played?

The 5th Ashes Test match between England and Australia will get underway on July 27, Thursday.

Where will the 5th Ashes Test match England vs Australia be played?

The 5th Ashes Test match between England and Australia will be played at the Oval.

What time will the 5th Ashes Test match between England and Australia begin?

The 5th Ashes Test match between England and Australia will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test match?

England vs Australia match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia Fifth Ashes Test match?

England vs Australia match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

What are the full squads of England and Australia For the Fifth Ashes Test?

England: Ben Stokes (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner