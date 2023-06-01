England vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction For One-off Test: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For England vs Ireland

England will hope to finalise their team combinations for the upcoming Ashes when they host Ireland for a four-day Test. The one-off Test between the two neighbouring nations will be played at the Lord’s from June 1 to June 4. England has a strong unit for the home game with Ben Stokes in his regular leadership role.

The game will see a fresh face, Josh Tongue, making his Test debut for England. The Worcestershire pacer earned the call-up after enjoying a great season in the County Championship. Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes will also return to the England squad after missing out on several major international assignments due to injury issues.

Ireland have recently made their entry into Test cricket. The Irish brigade played their maiden red-ball game against Pakistan in 2018. So far, they have featured in six Tests, three of which came in the last couple of months. Andrew Balbirnie, the captain of the Ireland Test squad, will hope for a positive outcome from the England game after registering a commanding 10-wicket victory over Essex in a three-day practice match.

Fantasy Player Picks for England vs Ireland

Head To Head Records

England have a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head record against Ireland in Test cricket. They last faced off at Lord’s in 2019 with the hosts winning the game by 143 runs.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Ollie Pope

Batters: Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Mark Adair, Thomas Mayes

England vs Ireland Probable XIs:

England Probable XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue

Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Thomas Mayes

England vs Ireland Full Squad-

England Full Squad For One-off Test: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc & wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Jack Leach, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue

Ireland Full Squad For One-off Test: Andy Balbirnie (c), Peter Moor (wk), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, James McCollum, Matthew Foster, Thomas Mayes