England vs Ireland Live Cricket Streaming For One-off Test: How to Watch England vs Ireland Live on TV, Online

England are set to kick off their international summer with a one-off Test against Ireland. The four-day Test will begin on June 1 at the iconic Lord’s Stadium in London. England will try to get the most out of the home assignment, which also marks their final preparation ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes 2023.

Ben Stokes will continue to lead England but several changes have been made to the squad. The bowling unit had to be reconstructed after James Anderson and Ollie Robinson were ruled out of the Ireland game due to injury issues. An uncapped seamer, Josh Tongue, has been called up to make his Test debut in the England outfit.

Ireland will be captained by Andrew Balbirnie, who has great experience in leading the unit against strong opponents. After reaching England, Ireland played a three-day practice game against Essex at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The visitors put up a dominating show in the match, picking up a comfortable 10-wicket victory.

Ahead of Thursday’s One-off Test match between England and Ireland; here is all you need to know:

What date the One-off Test match between England and Ireland will be played?

The One-off Test match between England and Ireland will take place from 1-4 June.

Where will the One-off Test match England vs Ireland be played?

The One-off Test match between England and Ireland will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

What time will the One-off Test match between England and Ireland begin?

The One-off Test match between England and Ireland will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Ireland One-off Test match?

England vs Ireland match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Ireland One-off Test match?

England vs Ireland match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

What are the full squads of England and Ireland For the One-off Test?

England Full Squad: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc & wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Jack Leach, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue

Ireland Full Squad: Andy Balbirnie (c), Peter Moor (wk), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, James McCollum, Matthew Foster, Thomas Mayes