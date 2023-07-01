England Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: How to Watch ENG-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I of Ashes 2023

After a commanding 89-run victory in the One-off Test, Australia will hope to continue their dominance in the Women’s Ashes, which will next have three T20Is followed by as many ODIs.

England will host Australia for the opening T20I of the three-match series on July 1 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. This is the first time that the two teams are playing a T20I since the Women’s T20 World Cup that was held in South Africa in February. Australia won the coveted trophy for a record fifth time.

England could reach the semifinals of the marquee event but were knocked out by hosts South Africa. Australia finally clinched the silverware, beating the Proteas by 19 runs in the summit clash.

In the only Women’s Ashes Test at Trent Bridge, Australia outclassed England in every aspect. Batting first, the visitors were bowled out for 473 runs.

In response, England conceded a 10-run lead.

Powered by an 85-run knock from opener Beth Mooney, Australia posted 257 runs in their second innings, handing England a target of 268 runs. During the chase, the English batting unit suffered a rare collapse with only one batter crossing the 30-run mark. Thanks to an impressive 8-wicket haul from Australian spinner Ashleigh Gardner, the hosts were bundled out for 178 runs.

Ahead of Saturday’s First Ashes T20I match between England Women and Australia Women; here is all you need to know:

What date First Ashes T20I match between England Women and Australia Women will be played?

The First Ashes T20I match between England Women and Australia Women will take place on July 1, Saturday.

Where will the First Ashes T20I match England Women vs Australia Women be played?

The First Ashes T20I match between England Women and Australia Women will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

What time will the First Ashes T20I match between England Women and Australia Women begin?

The First Ashes T20I match between England Women and Australia Women will begin at 11:05 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs Australia Women First Ashes T20I match?

England Women vs Australia Women match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England Women vs Australia Women First Ashes T20I match?

England Women vs Australia Women match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

What are the full squads of England Women and Australia Women For the First Ashes T20I?

England: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham