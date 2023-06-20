'Toenail Falling Off, Blood Seeping Out of Bandages': How Broad Bowled Through Pain in Edgbaston Test

The opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston enters the final day when both teams will push themselves for a win to go 1-0 up in the 5-match series. Australia need 174 wickets to win while England need to pick up the remaining seven wickets to win the game. The visitors were well-placed at 78 for 1 when Broad dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steven Smith (6) in the final session. Australia reached 107 for 3 at stumps while chasing 281.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain lavished praise on Stuart Broad’s commitment after his stunning bowling spell, describing him as someone who will ‘give it his all until he hangs up his boots’.

ALSO READ | ‘MSD Wasn’t Competing Against DK, He was…’: How Dhoni’s Thought Process Made Him a Legend

“He is one who can say that he always gave it his absolute everything. Broad was on his knees with two balls to go in that spell, he had been sprinting back to the end of his mark to beat the clock and bowl one more over, and that for me is all you can ever ask of an England cricketer,” Hussain wrote in his column for The Daily Mail.

“With him, he strains every sinew, gives every ounce of effort and he’s just going to give it everything until he hangs up his boots. His sense of theatre, his sense of occasion, his sense of when to lift his game, and his sense of how to get great players out is second to none.

ALSO READ | ‘A Singer Losing Vocals but Expecting to Go Out for Concert’: Nathan Lyon’s Sympathy with Injured Moeen Ali

“You can see Broad cares about this, his ninth and possibly last Ashes series, as much if not more than his previous eight and his record against Australia is what he will be remembered for. Even at 36, he went away and worked behind the scenes to perfect the outswinger that did for Labuschagne and Smith in this fourth innings," he mentioned.

Hussain further revealed that Broad played through pain in the first innings as the veteran pacer suffered a toe injury while bowling long spells.

“And if you want to know how much Broad puts his body through, you should have seen his feet after the first innings. Shoeless, he walked towards me, his whole foot strapped, toenail falling off, blood seeping out of the bandages,” he added.

After returning figures of 3 for 68 in the first innings, Broad picked up two wickets in nine overs on Monday to give England the edge in the Edgbaston Test.

(With Agency Inputs)