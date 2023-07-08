ENGW vs AUSW Dream11 Prediction 3rd T20I Women’s Ashes: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For ENGW vs AUSW

The Women’s Ashes stands in favour of Australia with 1 T20I and 3 ODIs to go and on 8th July England and Australia Women team will be squaring up against each other in the 3rd and final T20I.

England Women have fought back and registered their first points of the series. On the back of an amazing innings by Dannielle Wyatt and a great balling performance from the bowling unit England has inched passed Australia in a close encounter. This is their first win of the series so far and they are trailing by 4 points. England will still hope for the batters to step up a bit and would want their captain to return to scoring ways.

On the other hand, Australia has tasted defeat for the first time in the series but the women will keep their shoulder’s up as it was a really close encounter and could’ve gotten either way. Ellyse Perry’s final shots came just a tad bit late and the star batter will be demanding some help from the rest of the batting unit in the next match.

The series is very competitive and anyone can win any given day still Australia would enter the contest as favorites due to their recent form and will be looking to extend their lead and get close to the Ashes Series. England will also look to keep their momentum and would be looking to continue on their winning ways.

ENGW vs AUSW Match Details

Date- 8th July 2023

Time- 07:00 PM IST

Venue- Lord’s, London

ENGW vs AUSW Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Alyssa Healey

Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry

Batsmen: Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Sophia Dunkley,

Allrounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Darcie Brown

ENGW vs AUSW Probable XIs:

Australia Women (Probable XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

England Women (Probable XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell

ENGW vs AUSW Full Squad

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Alana King

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill