'Even He Got an IPL Franchise': After RCB Signs Kedar Jadhav, Netizens Troll Ex-CSK Star Suresh Raina

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday surprised their fans when they announced the replacement of David Willey for the rest of the IPL 2023. The franchise has signed Kedar Jadhav, who last represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021.

Jadhav returns to RCB at his base price of Rs 1 crore. After making his IPL debut in 2010, the Maharashtra batter has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1196 runs against his name. He had represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 17 matches in 2016 and 2017 before joining Chennai Super Kings.

RCB’s decision of signing Jadhav in the middle of the season has garnered mixed reactions from the fans. Here’s how they reacted:

Welcome Back to RCB Kedar Jadhav ❤ pic.twitter.com/hDn1uZtTmj— #LEO (@Goatcheeku_18) May 1, 2023

Back to the basics. Just RCB things.— !_ (@bholination) May 1, 2023

Do popa agye middle order mai abb khuda hi bchyega iss team ko— FitCricPol (@cri_fit) May 1, 2023

Bhai aise jhatke pls mat do yaar— Hamed Tafazzul Emraan (@HamedTEmraan) May 1, 2023

Mike Hesson needs to be thrown out of RCB & IPL. pic.twitter.com/ZkfGpbUBB5— Arya Harish (@iAryaHarish) May 1, 2023

For those ppl screaming down here in the comments, Kedhar Jadhav can do KEEPING also. If DK fails in next few matches, he might walk in as a keeper. ❤— Reveen Joel (@reveen_joel) May 1, 2023

I don’t know whether to smile or whether to be sad because Kedar is an experienced replacement but at the same time he hasn’t played much competitive cricket. Hoping for best though.— Mukund Agarwal (@RealMukundA) May 1, 2023

Kedar Jadhav was doing Marathi commentary for JioCinema.Now he’ll be part of RCB in IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/wVCAlDGVMR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

Kedar Jadhav for RCB in IPL:Innings - 16Runs - 309Average - 25.75Strike Rate - 141.74 He is back in RCB for IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/uhERPapT8W — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2023

Kedar Jadhav said “When RCB called me , I thought it’s for a coaching stint"— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) May 1, 2023

Hesson to DK and Jadhav pic.twitter.com/HC526gZF42— retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, a few netizens trolled Suresh Raina, stating that even Jadhav managed to return to the IPL. The former CSK and India star has announced his retirement from international cricket and IPL is currently is a part of JioCinema’s commentary panel.

Even Kedar Jadhav got a franchiseUnfair for Raina pic.twitter.com/vSZal7mpp9— prince (@HarishNawaz2) May 1, 2023

Kedar Jadhav back on fieldBut what about Mr. IPL Suresh Raina #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/WSremVnssq— Prathmesh (@PrathameshG094) May 1, 2023

Even Jadhav getting recall due to impact rule advantage, atleast if you (Raina) stay this year without announcing retirement you may got any chance— Harsha (@HarshaTarak8) May 1, 2023

After getting released by SRH, Jadhav failed to attract a buyer in the next couple of players’ auctions. He had not played any form of cricket for over a year before turning out for Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Before getting signed by the RCB, Jadhav remained associated with IPL 2023 in the capacity of an expert with JioCinema which has the online streaming rights for the T20 tournament.

