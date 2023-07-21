'Even Though Result Was Not in our Favour, It's my Favourite Match': Sohail Tanvir on IND vs PAK 2007 T20 WC Final

Former Pakistan bowler Sohail Tanvir has called the epic 2007 T20 World Cup final against India his most memorable game. While speaking on Nadir Ali’s YouTube channel, Tanvir said, “Even though the result was not in our favour, it is my favourite match.” A young Indian side, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, faced Pakistan in Johannesburg to vie for the T20 World Cup. Gautam Gambhir’s phenomenal knock of 75 eventually proved to be a defining innings. “We were on top initially, then Gautam Gambhir played a good knock, and they added some crucial runs,” the left-arm fast bowler said.

India were off to a great start in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, thanks to Gautam Gambhir’s 75-run knock off 54 balls. Sohail Tanvir dismissed Robin Uthappa for eight to add some pressure on Team India. Indian middle order could not do much as players Yuvraj Singh and skipper MS Dhoni failed to contribute with the bat. It was Rohit Sharma who came to India’s rescue with a vital knock of 30 off 16 balls. Rohit’s cameo helped India in setting up a defendable total of 157.

During Pakistan’s run chase, Irfan Pathan excelled with the ball, picking up three wickets. With 13 runs needed to win off the last over, the final India-Pakistan encounter was poised to have a thrilling end. Misbah-ul-Haq’s terrific knock of 43 went in vain as Pakistan fell short of the target by five runs. Sohail Tanvir also played a cameo with the bat in the World Cup summit clash scoring 12 runs in four balls.

Tanvir talked about how he was disheartened to see Misbah denying taking a single during the game to keep the strike to himself. “I was very disheartened to see that. I knew that I can bat, decently,” Tanvir recalled. He talked about how he later understood what Misbah was planning. “I realised his plan. Being a right-handed batter, he wanted to take the off-spinner,” Tanvir added.

Tanvir played 121 international games with Pakistan across all three formats of the game and claimed 130 international wickets.