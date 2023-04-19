'Everybody Talks About Sachin Tendulkar's Talent But...': Batting Legend Points Out a Quality Arjun Inherited From His Father

Arjun Tendulkar is the talk of the town following his impressive performance with the ball for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 match on Tuesday night. Arjun, playing in just his second match of IPL career, successfully defended 22 runs in the final over besides taking the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The 23-year-old, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has impressed with his ‘temperament’ with Sunil Gavaskar claiming Arjun seems to have inherited it from his father.

“Everybody talks about the amazing talent Sachin Tendulkar had at the start of his career but it was his temperament that was absolutely amazing, and Arjun seems to have inherited that," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“He (Arjun) seems to be a shrewd thinker as well. It’s always a good sign when a youngster is bowling the final over for the team and delivering," he added.

Arjun was bought by MI during the IPL auction in 2021 and after a wait of three years, he finally made his tournament debut last Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI captain Rohit Sharma praised Arjun for having a clear mindset.

“Life has come a full circle. Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death," Rohit said during a post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Gavaksar feels that Rajasthan Royals will benefit more by playing in-form Shimron Hetmyer ahead in the batting order. Hetmyer seems to be the designated finisher for the franchise who recently scored a match-winning half-century against Gujarat Titans while batting at no. 6.

“Shimron Hetmyer has been labelled as a finisher by Rajasthan Royals but I strongly believe he should also be allowed to bat higher in the batting order. If he gets to face more balls he can end up scoring more runs and playing more match-winning knocks for his team," Gavaskar said.

