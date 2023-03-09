Ex-New Zealand Cricketer Slams Babar Azam for Putting Individual Stats Over Team's Need in PSL Game

Babar Azam endured severe backlash for a low strike rate in his centurion innings against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 8. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, while doing commentary in the said game, slammed Babar on-air for putting more focus on his individual stats rather than looking into the game from the team’s perspective. The Peshawar Zalmi captain put up a commendable batting show against Quetta, playing a 115-run knock in 65 deliveries. However, Doull felt that Babar slowed down his pace after getting close to his century.

Babar Azam started off his innings with much aggression. The opener reached 83 runs in just 46 deliveries but took as many as 14 deliveries more to cross the 100-run mark. Soon after realising Babar’s mindset, Simon Doull criticised the Pakistan skipper for thinking about his personal milestones.

“The last little while, that is all that been happening rather than putting the team first. Rather than looking for boundaries. The is still so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant and the stats are great. But it has to be team first,” Doull was heard saying.

Turning back to the match, powered by Babar Azam’s impressive knock, Peshawar Zalmi produced a mammoth 240 runs in 20 overs. Saim Ayub assisted the captain well, contributing 74 runs to the scoreboard. However, all their efforts went in vain as Quetta Gladiators managed to bring the huge target down thanks to a blazing knock by Jason Roy.

The England opener played an unbeaten 145-run inning off 63 balls, which was decorated with 20 boundaries and 5 maximums. Following the memorable knock, Roy currently holds the record for the highest individual score in the history of the Pakistan Super League. Riding on the back of his power-packed batting and Mohammad Hafeez’s blistering 18-ball 41, the Gladiators won the match by 8 wickets.

With the commanding victory, Mohammad Nawaz-led Quetta Gladiators have climbed one step up in the PSL standings. They are occupying fifth place with 6 points in 9 matches. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi is fourth in the table with 8 points in the same number of games.

