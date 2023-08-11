EXCLUSIVE: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey Want to Leave Delhi; NOC Request Reaches DDCA

In a shocking development, former captains Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana have made up their minds to part ways with Delhi ahead of the upcoming domestic season. News18 CricketNext has reliably learnt that both cricketers formally approached the association seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) as they want to shift their bases before the next season.

Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana have been the stars of Delhi cricket, having played over 40 First Class matches for the state. Shorey, who was the top-scorer for Delhi in the last Ranji Trophy season, has so played 52 red-ball games and amassed 3841 runs, including 11 hundreds and 16 fifties, at a staggering average of close to 55. The opening batter has also played 16 List A matches for Delhi where he scored 1945 runs and 2 centuries.

Shorey was Delhi’s top performer with the bat in Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He scored 860 runs in 12 innings, averaging 95.56. He struck a brilliant unbeaten double century as he guided Delhi to 439 all out on day two of their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Assam.

Rana, on the other hand, has represented Delhi in 44 games and scored 2507 runs and has 6 hundreds to his credit. The southpaw recently led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023, replacing an injured Shreyas Iyer. The Kolkata-based franchise finished 7th on the points table with 6 wins and 8 losses.

