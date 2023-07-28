EXPLAINED: Check MCC Law Which Helps Steve Smith Survive Close Run-out Decision by 3rd Umpire

Steve Smith’s run-out survival during Day 2 of the fifth Test against England grabbed the eyeballs on Friday. It was a close call and the third umpire decided to give it not out after checking different angles. The fans were divided on social media after Nitin Menon’s decision as at one stage even Steve Smith started walking as he thought he was out.

It was a close call as wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow grabbed the ball in time and went on to dislodge the bails as Smith made a diving effort to get in. However, in the replay, it was shown that Bairstow had hit stumps but the bails were not completely removed from the top of the stump when Smith was out of the crease. While he managed to cross the mark when the bail was completely off.

According to MCC’s Law of Cricket 29.1 - at least one bail needs to be completely removed from the top of the stump.

“The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground," the rule stated.

“29.2.1 The wicket is broken fairly if a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or a stump is struck out of the ground," the MCC law read.

Substitute fielder George Ealham grabbed the ball as his flat throw reached Jonny Bairstow in quick time, he gathered the ball and went for the run-out. It was a very close call while the English fielders started celebrating the wicket.

George Ealham Gary PrattAn incredible piece of fielding but not to be… #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/yWcdV6ZAdH — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2023

According to MCC’s Law 29.2.2 - “The disturbance of a bail, whether temporary or not, shall not constitute its complete removal from the top of the stumps, but if a bail in falling lodges between two of the stumps this shall be regarded as complete removal."

Meanwhile, Smith was later dismissed by Chris Woakes after he edged the ball behind the stumps to Jonny Bairstow. He scored 71 runs off 123 balls which was laced with six boundaries.