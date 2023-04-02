Faf Du Plessis Mispronounces RCB Slogan And The Result Will Leave You in Splits

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis made a hilarious gaffe at a promotional event ahead of the team’s opening match against Mumbai Indians. Du Plessis mispronounced the RCB slogan ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ and former captain Virat Kohli could not stop laughing.

The original slogan of the franchise translates to ‘this year the cup is ours’, but instead, Du Plessis ended up saying “Ee Sala Cup Nahi". Kohli had a good laugh. Du Plessis realised the mistake but shared the laugh too. It was a heartwarming show of bonding between the former and captains of the franchise. See the video here:

Faf Du Plessis by mistake says “Ee Sala Cup Nahi". pic.twitter.com/mhyR7Dd1hI— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 1, 2023

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

RCB will go into Sunday’s match against Mumbai Indians having won thrice on the trot. However, the Bengaluru-based franchise is hobbled by the absence of key allrounder Glenn Maxwell, who is yet to recover fully from a leg injury he suffered last year.

Fellow Australian Josh Hazlewood, on the other hand, is set to miss the first RCB’s seven matches due to a troublesome Achilles. Hazlewood had to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests in India due to the injury. However, the Australian quick confirmed that he will land in India by April 14 and should be ready for action after another week in India.

Also read - IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood to Miss First 7 Games for RCB, Glenn Maxwell Doubtful for Opener

RCB would not have the services of England allrounder Will Jacks either. However, his replacement, New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell looks to be in fine form, scoring a 55-ball 105 in a practice match. His knock included eight fours and as many as seven sixes. Two other significant absences for RCB are Rajat Patidar, who is out with a heel injury, and Wanindu Hasaranga, who is on national duty.

Mumbai Indians will, on the other hand, be without star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and England’s Jofra Archer will be leading the MI pace attack. MI will also be missing Australian pacer Jhye Richardson.

“Jofra is good, he is 100 per cent ready for tomorrow. He didn’t train today, it was an optional training session. He felt that he was ready to put the spikes on tomorrow. We are very happy with his progression since he has been with us. He’ll be playing tomorrow," Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher said on Saturday.

Get the latest Cricket News here