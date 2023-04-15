Fans of Every Team in IPL Want to See Runs Come Out of Virat Kohli's Bat: Sunil Gavaskar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

A good sign for RCB is the way their batting mainstay Virat Kohli is batting in IPL. Kohli’s batting with positive intent this season is a positive for the franchise. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes it will boost RCB’s chances of finishing in the top four in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live Show, Gavaskar said, “This year RCB’s claim is on Virat Kohli. If he plays well in every game, then the chances of RCB winning increase. Virat is one of the biggest superstars and not only RCB but fans of every team want to see runs coming out of his bat."

After making a winning start, RCB lost their way, falling to back-to-back defeats. RCB beat MI by 8 wickets in the first game but then lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 81 runs and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 1 wicket.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

The likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have contributed with the bat and would be eyeing another good show come Saturday. Glenn Maxwell being back amongst runs is also a good sign for the hosts.

Delhi Capitals’ batting has been a weak link in the ongoing IPL 2023 as a captain David Warner’s side is winless in four games. Warner - who is being criticised for his strike rate in the tournament - has been the lone warrior with the bat for the Delhi franchise.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Warner is second in the leading run getters’ list but his strike rate of 114.83 is a concern. He has been struggling to score runs at rapid rate and DC losing wickets in heaps has only made the Australian’s task harder.

Former India pacer S Sreesanth has backed the senior Australia cricketer to do well with the bat and silence his critics.

Sreesanth said, “The hunger for runs never dies for David Warner. He’s a typical Aussie, who’s always determined to dominate the cricket pitch. I’ve enjoyed bowling to him as he’s been one of the toughest batters to bowl to."

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here