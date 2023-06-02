Video Of Fans' Favourite 'Ashes Moments' Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

Australian cricket team are currently preparing for their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. After the conclusion of the WTC final battle, the Pat Cummins-led side will be involved in the high-profile Ashes. Ahead of the five-match Test series, cricket.com decided to take fans on a trip down memory lane by sharing some of the most iconic moments in the history of Ashes. In a post shared on Instagram, cricket.com asked fans and followers of the game to come up with some of their favourite moments from the Ashes and the responses were truly remarkable. From Australia pacer Peter Siddle’s birthday hat trick to Ellyse Perry’s double hundred- the Instagram post comprised footage of some of the most memorable moments from Ashes. “We asked you for your favourite Ashes moments,” the caption read.

Apart from Peter Siddle and Elysse Perry’s achievements, Michael Hussey’s winning shot at Adelaide and Mitchell Starc’s peach of a delivery to dismiss Rory Burns on the first ball of the 2021 Ashes, also found their place in the incredible montage shared by cricket.com. Fans, on the other hand, did not waste much time in reacting to the brilliant post.

One Instagram user felt that Ben Stokes’ Ashes-saving boundary at Headingley will go down as the best moment in the history of the Australia-England Test rivalry.

Another person stated that “Definitely Peter Siddle birthday special” is his favourite.

Voicing a similar opinion, this user commented, “Nothing beats Siddle’s hat trick.”

One person cryptically replied by writing, “There is only one correct answer here.”

England’s Ben Stokes is now set to lead his side for the first time in the Ashes as the hosts are aiming to reclaim the urn for the very first time since 2015. The first Test is scheduled to start on June 16 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The fifth and final encounter will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. The English cricket team were thrashed 4-0 during the last Ashes outing.

Australia, on the other hand, will be up against India in the WTC final ahead of the Ashes. Australia captain Pat Cummins will be eyeing a return during the WTC summit clash. Cummins’ last action was against India during the Border-Gavaskar Test series. Cummins had to return to his hometown midway through the series due to his mother’s illness.