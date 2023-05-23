'Final Prep in Sydney': Australia Captain Pat Cummins Ready For India at WTC Final

With just more than a week to go for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Australia captain Pat Cummins seems to have already sounded the bugle for the marquee event. Cummins shared a video where he can be seen doing the run-ups in the nets ahead of the big final against India in England. In the caption of the video, Cummins wrote, “Final prep in Sydney before flying out to England in a couple of days. All the boys buzzing for the Uk trip. Huge few months coming up. P.s. yes I know this is a no ball.”

Final prep in Sydney before flying out to England in a couple of days. All the boys buzzing for the Uk trip. Huge few months coming up 💪🏼 🏏 P.s. yes I know this is a no ball 🤦🏼‍♂️ @newbalance pic.twitter.com/rSF9WqOxJU — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 23, 2023

Cummins was last seen in action in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in Delhi in February. After the completion of the second Test of the series, Cummins had to fly back to his home to spend time with his ailing mother. His mother Maria died in March after a prolonged battle with illness.

In a recent chat with former English footballer Rio Ferdinand, the Aussie fast bowler revealed that he had to encounter with burnout during the early phase of his international career. “This is about four or five years ago, [when] I kind of just came back from injuries. And I was just spent, like burnout and I just remember thinking ‘geez I’m 25 here but I want to do this until I’m 35’ I’ve got to find a way to balance all these different things,” Cummins told on the Get Real with Rio vodcast.

Pat Cummins will be making his return to competitive cricket during the WTC final against India at The Oval in London on June 7. Following the completion of the WTC final against the Rohit Sharma-led side, Cummins will be leading Australia cricket team in the Ashes. The five-Test series between Australia and England is scheduled to get underway on June 16.

Australia named a 17-member squad for the WTC final last month. The 17 players selected in the squad will also be available for selection in the opening two Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s.