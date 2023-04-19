'Finally a Tendulkar Has an IPL Wicket!': Batting Legend Sachin's Tweet on Son Arjun Goes Viral

For the second time in a row, Mumbai Indians showed faith in rookie left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar and gave him a go against Sunrisers Hyderabad for their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday night. Arjun continued to impress and eventually played a key role in securing a 14-run win for the franchise as they climbed up to the sixth spot on the points table.

After bowling two overs for 14 runs, MI captain Rohit Sharma held back the fast bowling allrounder for as late as the final over of SRH chase. MI had set a challenging target of 193 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad thanks to a maiden IPL fifty from Cameron Green.

With 20 to defend off the final over, Arjun held his nerves and allowed just five runs off as many deliveries as SRH were bowled out for 178.

The hosts lost Abdul Samad to a run out off the second delivery and then Arjun had Bhuvneshwar Kumar caught by Rohit at covers for his first IPL wicket.

Sachin Tendulkar must have been chuffed to bits watching his son seal MI’s win, a team he himself represented during his playing career.

He took to Twitter to celebrate the win, praising the top MI performers.

“A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!" Sachin wrote.

A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!💙And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!😛#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/e4MAFEZyjY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2023

And he signed off by acknowledging the fact that a ‘Tendulkar’ has finally taken an IPL wicket.

“And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!" he wrote.

Sachin played 78 matches for MI and bowled 36 deliveries but never got a wicket.

