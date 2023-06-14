'Fines Don't Work...': Michael Vaughan Suggests Strict Action To Tackle Slow Over-Rate Issue In Tests

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has recommended more strict action against a team maintaining a slow over-rate in a Test match. Both India and Australia have been levied a hefty fine due to their lack of urgency in the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Vaughan said that only the fine won’t work to battle the slow over-rate issue. Instead, he suggested the International Cricket Council (ICC) make a new regulation, awarding 20 runs to the opposition team for every over lost on each day.

“Fines don’t work. So runs awarded to the batting team at the end of the day’s play could be the only way, 20 runs per over,” Vaughan tweeted.

Fines don’t work .. So Runs awarded to the Batting team at the end of the days play could be the only way .. 20 runs per over .. https://t.co/2YTYMaCax7— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 12, 2023

Michael Vaughan’s tweet garnered mixed reactions from the social media population. Some fans agreed with the English legend, while others shelled out their own opinions about the slow over-rate issue.

But loads of overs were lost to batters receiving injury treatment and due to drinks breaks Michael.So why are we penalising the fielding side for that? — Lee Whiddett (@leeroypatel) June 12, 2023

Play on until the overs are completed. Turn on the lights if necessary. Surely, completing all the overs should take precedence over the time it takes.— Stu Langley (@Stuarsenal75) June 12, 2023

The batters cause problems too… Smith, Warner and Marnus… glove changes every 5 overs, playing with their pads and stuff every ball.The bowling side cause most of the delays, but modern day batters aren't innocent in it either— Jimmy 'West Ham European Champions' Fazz (@west_ham_fazz) June 12, 2023

I think there should be a reserve day wherever possible, and if the match goes for 5 days with the minimum overs not having been reached, they should be required to play on that reserve day until they reach the minimum overs.— Matt N (@nut00003) June 12, 2023

As per the ICC rulebook, teams will lose points for maintaining a slow over-rate in any game during a WTC cycle.

But there is no such restriction for the final and it turned out to be a crucial factor in the summit clash between India and Australia. As many as 44 overs, nearly half a day’s play, were lost owing to the lack of urgency from both captains. The second day at The Oval saw only 75 overs of bowling while the regular quota is 90 overs. As a consequence, the Indian unit was fined 100 percent of their match fee, while the Aussies were fined 80 percent of theirs.

Coming to the WTC final, Australia succeeded in taking home their first World Test Championship title, beating India by a huge margin of 209 runs. The Indian batting unit suffered a rare collapse in the fourth innings when they needed to chase down 444 runs. Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon were the pick of the bowlers for Australia and folded up with 5 wickets each. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins also breathed fire on the greenish surface of the Oval and got 4 wickets under his belt.