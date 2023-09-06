Floodlight Goes Off in Lahore for Nearly 15 Minutes During Pakistan vs Bangladesh Clash

A floodlight went off in Lahore during the Asia Cup contest between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Wednesday. Early in Pakistan’s chase, after five overs, one of the floodlights went off and play wasn’t possible for nearly 15 minutes. Both Pakistan openers sat in the dugout before normalcy was resumed and the spectators had their phone torch on.

The reason for floodlight going off is still unknown but it wasn’t a good sight to see one part of the ground dark.

Pakistan were 15/0 in the 194-run chase when the incident took place as the players went out of the field as the play was stopped for about 15 minutes. Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq decided to stay in the dugout while the Bangladesh players went to the dressing room.

The fans on social media reacted after the play was stopped due to the floodlight failure.

Earlier, Haris Rauf ran riot with the ball and claimed a four-fer as Bangladesh were bundled out for a below-par 193. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals and failed to put up a show against a high-quality pace attack. Apart from Haris, Naseem also shone with the ball with three wickets. However, he also sustained a shoulder injury while fielding but returned to the field after few minutes and looked in good rhythm while bowling.

Rauf (4/19 in 6 overs) troubled the batters with his raw pace while Naseem (3/34 in 5.4 overs) also added seam and swing with it.

The two experienced Bangladesh cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim came to their team rescue after top order failure but it wasn’t enough for Bangladesh to cross the 200-run mark in the first match of Super 4 stage.

Skipper Shakib (53 off 57 balls) and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim (64 off 87 balls) shared a 100-run partnership but Bangladesh suffered a twin batting collapse on either side of the fifth wicket stand. Bangladesh lost the last five wickets for just 19 runs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 193 all out in 38.4 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 53; Haris Rauf 4/19, Naseem Shah 3/34).