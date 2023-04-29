‘Flying Bishnoi’: Young LSG Spinner Pulls Off Spectacular Fielding Effort Against Punjab Kings | WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants showed off their strength in batting as the side put up a massive 257 runs during their IPL clash against Punjab Kings on Friday. On a day when the batters were the talk of the town, Ravi Bishnoi lit up the show in Mohali with a brilliant fielding effort. The event transpired in the 15th over of Punjab’s batting with Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran at the crease.

Picking up a wide full-length delivery from Avesh Khan, Livingstone hammered it towards the backward point. Considering the power of the shot, the ball was looking to clear the boundary quite easily when Bishnoi’s strong hands came into play. The Lucknow player launched a spectacular dive and was able to save a sure-shot boundary but he could not complete the catch.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Ravi Bishnoi’s effort might have not brought the wicket, but his attempt garnered immense praise from the commentators. A clip of the incident was also uploaded on the official Twitter page of IPL and went on to grab significant traction.

A fan, stunned by Ravi Bishnoi’s fielding masterclass, found a new adjective for the cricketer- “Flying Bishnoi.”

Flying Bishnoi🔥❤️— Sagar Sutradhar🇮🇳 (@Sagarsutradha) April 28, 2023

Another fan believed that Bishnoi could catch the ball as he almost grabbed it.

Almost got it man! Great attempt!— 🅰🅽🆂🅷🆄🅼🅰🅽 🏳️ 🚩 (@vishwakarmansh1) April 29, 2023

If Ravi Bishnoi could make it count, it would have been the “catch of the season,” a user predicted.

Would have been the catch of the season— Dabi (@dabiisalone) April 28, 2023

A fan did not forget to mention Lucknow fielding coach Jonty Rhodes’ contribution to enhancing the fielding quality.

@JontyRhodes8well done coach. LSG is best fielding side this year. Undoubtedly your efforts behind it. 🛐 — The Upadhyay (@the_upadhyayji) April 28, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Almost in hands. Almost !!— Ritesh (@rr52556256) April 28, 2023

Lucknow batters appeared to be at their devastating best against Punjab. Following the early wicket of captain KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers and Ayush Badoni put on an explosive show, taking the team to a 70-plus score during the powerplay. Mayers smashed seven boundaries and four sixes in his 24-ball innings and scored 54 runs. Badoni assisted him well and made a quickfire 43. Things got more interesting with the entry of Marcus Stoinis. The Aussie all-rounder went all guns blazing and played a 72-run knock in just 40 balls. Nicholas Pooran showed his big-hitting prowess as well and contributed 45 runs to the mammoth total.

In response, Punjab lost both of their openers early in the chase. Atharva Taide and Sikandar Raza tried to pull them out of the situation but could not survive longer. Due to some clinical performances from the Lucknow bowlers, Punjab were bundled out for 201 runs with one ball to spare. Yash Thakur folded up with 4 wickets, while Naveen-ul-Haq picked up three and Ravi Bishnoi got two under his belt.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here