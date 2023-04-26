‘For my Family, Me Being Pregnant… It was Embarrassing’: Warner's Wife Recalls Traumatic Phase After Sandpaper Gate

Cricket fans will always remember March 24, 2018, as a black day in the history of the game. It was the infamous sandpaper gate scandal that jolted the whole cricket fraternity on that day. The then-Australia skipper Steven Smith, opening batter David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were found to be guilty of tampering with the ball during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

The Aussie triumvirate were slapped with heavy sanctions. The ill-famed event turned out to be the most challenging phase for the cricketers and their family members. But it was David Warner’s wife Candice, who probably had to suffer the most. In addition to the ball-tampering incident, there was one more episode that left an indelible mark on Candice’s mind. During that infamous Test, some South African fans were spotted wearing masks of Sonny Bill Williams in a bid to provoke Candice. Candice and the ex-rugby league star Williams were allegedly photographed in a cubicle in the men’s bathroom in 2007.

Candice, while recalling the painful chapter, revealed that it was quite “tough” to deal with the South African fans’ reaction.

“For myself and my family, me being pregnant at the time and no one knowing, my two little girls and my mother there – it was embarrassing. It broke my heart. It was … it was tough. It was tough to stand there and support David, but I knew that I had to. I knew I couldn’t leave the stadium – because if I did, David would’ve known that everything had affected me. And then it would’ve affected him,” Candice Warner was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

Following the ball-tampering scandal, David Warner had to face a 12-month ban. Warner had to step down as vice-captain of the Australian cricket team. The southpaw was also banned from taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018.

David Warner and Candice tied the knot on April 4, 2018. The couple shares three children- Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose. From tackling the sandpaper gate scandal to opening up on her personal life- Candice has unraveled a lot in her newly released memoir- Running Strong.

David Warner is currently plying his trade for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The Aussie opening batter is leading the Delhi-based franchise in the 16th season of the competition this time. Warner-led side is right now languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.

