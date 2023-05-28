For the First Time in 16 Editions, Relentless Rain Moves IPL 2023 Final to Reserve Day

For the first time in 16 seasons, the final of the IPL has moved to a reserve due to non-stop rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The forecast was never good for the title clash but no one expected so much rain in this part of the world, at this time. Around 9 pm, the rain, which started around 6:30 pm, briefly stopped and the two Super Soppers and groundstaff were operating in full swing to make the outfield match ready. In a few minutes, the covers were off the square and the playing surface, and players from both sides descended down the long staircase to commence their pre-match routine.

The excited fans rushed down the slippery staircase, wiped the water off the seat and started chanting “Dhoni, Dhoni”. All was looking good for even a complete game at that moment but rain returned, with its heaviest spell of the evening, to undo the brilliant work of the groundstaff for those 20 minutes. The patient spectators again rushed for cover and everyone had no option but to wait!

Logistical nightmare

12:05 was the cut-off for a five-over game to begin but senior BCCI and IPL officials were already in a huddle after that spell of rain and discussions on the postponement of the fixture were underway. It wouldn’t have made sense to decide on such a quality tournament via a five-overs-a-side contest but now everyone is staring at a logistical nightmare as the match heads into reserve day.

The entire BCCI is here for the title clash and leading officials of other international boards are in attendance too. Last-minute changes in flights and accommodation arrangements are surely going to give a lot of headaches.

Even now, the state and BCCI officials couldn’t find rooms in a single five-star property in Ahmedabad as most rooms in the leading properties were already pre-booked by Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Some are staying at ITC Narmada while others have been booked at The Leela.

Not just the travel arrangements, a lot of leading artists were booked for performances during the title clash at Narendra Modi Stadium and now everything will have to be rescheduled to retain the buzz which was planned for Sunday.

Decision made after a heavy spell

The rain completely stopped at 10:50 pm but the ground staff stood still and was awaiting the inevitable – “match has been moved to the reserve day”. The Super Soppers didn’t move an inch and no attempt was made to even start the contest. Even if everyone would have operated in full flow, it would have been a truncated contest and there was no certainty of the rain staying away.

The big announcement was finally flashed on the giant screen at 10:54 pm and spectators were instructed to preserve the physical tickets which would be valid for tomorrow as well. The huge crowd, which braved the rain for most of the night, finally exited the venue with a lot of disappointment on their faces. Not sure how many would have managed to preserve the physical tickets after so much rain.

The weather forecast shows little chance of rain on Monday but even if it’s 100%, the same faces will return to cheer for their favourite superstar one last time in this edition of the IPL.