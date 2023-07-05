CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Former India Cricketer Reminds Stuart Broad of Yuvraj Singh After His Harsh Words For Alex Carey

Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in an over during 2007 T20 World Cup (AFP Image)

Sivaramakrishnan was not impressed by Broad comment to Carey as he took a dig at the veteran pacer.

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan took a dig at veteran English pacer Stuart Broad for his harsh words for Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The controversial wicket of Jonny Bairstow continues to attract the attention of people across the cricket community. It was a rare run-out dismissal on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test when Carey spotted Bairstow wandering out of his crease after assuming the ball was dead as he ducked underneath a short delivery. Carey landed a direct hit and appealed for stumping which was upheld. It was a crucial moment in the game as Australia went onto win the match by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in five-match series.

Several players from the England cricket fraternity criticised Carey and Australia for their dismissal and started the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate.

After the dismissal, Broad came out to bat and he was caught telling Cary, “You will forever be remembered for that”,

Sivaramakrishnan was not impressed by Broad comment to Carey as he took a dig at the veteran pacer.

The former Indian cricketer recalled Broad getting hit for six consecutive sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Reacting to a post on the same on Twitter, Sivaramakrishnan wrote: “Stuart Broad will be remembered for getting hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh."

Meanwhile, Broad also wrote about the same incident in his column for Daily Mail.

“The amazing thing about sport, and this seems to apply to cricket more than most, is how it divides opinion. We saw it with Mitchell Starc’s catch on Saturday evening: all of Australia thought it was out, all of England, me included, thought it was not out.

“But the crux of the matter for Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal at Lord’s on Sunday was whether he was looking to gain an advantage," Broad wrote in his column.

