Former Indian Captain, MS Dhoni Clicks Pictures With Fans As He Continues His Recovery

The legendary Indian skipper, MS Dhoni was spotted having a quick conversation with some fans as he stopped his car to take some quick photos.

Dhoni has always been the type to give time to his fans and make their day by clicking photos or signing autographs for them.

This man is so simple and this simplicity is what makes him different from every other celebrity #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/ErMlX3KGVX— TAAGASTYA (@LalPatrakar) August 11, 2023

The retired Indian skipper was dealing with a knee injury during the course of the IPL 2023. Despite these obstacles the skipper managed to play through the pain and lead his franchise, the Chennai Super Kings to yet another title. He had conducted his knee surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. According to PTI reports, CSK CEO, Kasi Vishwanathan had told the news agency that Dhoni would take a call after receiving medical advice. Reports also came out after that he had successfully conducted the surgery.

Recovery will be long as MS Dhoni does not plan on retiring and intends to play the next season of the IPL as well. But recovery will be long and the franchise as a whole might be looking at options or plan on retaining him for the hefty price of 15 crores.

Another photo also came up on social media where MS Dhoni clicked a picture with yet another fan and looked fit for his age of 42.

MS Dhoni’s latest picture.He is looking fitter than ever at the age of 42. pic.twitter.com/Cc6SYtLP7F — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 11, 2023

Fans of the franchise and Indian cricket, in general, will be eagerly waiting to see MS Dhoni in the next edition of the IPL. Another concern in CSK is that the franchise has not decided on a successor to MS Dhoni’s captaincy. The franchise had elected Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja but relinquished the captaincy mid-way through the season in the 2022 season.

There were rumours that youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad would be the next captain of the franchise but nothing has been made official as of yet. Dhoni also looked to be in fine form as the skipper played his batting role to perfection.

Throughout the season, Dhoni came in down the order primarily as a finisher. He only scored 104 runs but scored it at a strike rate of 182. 46. He gave his side a boost in runs in the latter part of the innings. However, it was not his batting that came to be most important to the team, it was his captaincy. Dhoni’s captaincy was on point which led to the side winning a lot of games and eventually the title.